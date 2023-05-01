Moms On A Mission | Education | Parenting | Guest: Aaron Antis

Moms on a Mission visit with a God fearing, truth speaking, intentional husband and father who happens to be one of the top VPs of new home sales in the nation. Aaron shares how God saved his soul, after a conversation with his father, who was a Biblical scholar, immediately ending all addictions, turning his own anger towards God into a transformative love for Him and his family like none other. He shares how his relationship with his heavenly Father changed not only his own life but how he successfully fathered his children.
Sponsors:
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
Links:
Hebrews 11:6- “He that comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”
Growing Kids God’s Way
https://a.co/d/5bdpAVW
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.