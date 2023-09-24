Create New Account
O'Keefe, Cochran & Meads Team Up with Private Citizen After FBI Raid
Published 15 hours ago

O'Keefe Media Group


Sep 21, 2023


Project Veritas journalists raided by the FBI regarding the Ashley Biden Diary - announce they are teaming up with the nonprofit legal defense fund, Private Citizen. This comes on the heels of Project Veritas announcing it is no longer indemnifying the three journalists. Private Citizen needs to raise money to pay our legal defense bills with the FBI raid, since PV spent the millions and millions of dollars O'Keefe Raised.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Un9yjNGKyxI

