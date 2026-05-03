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Sanctioning Justice with Mats Nilsson, Basil Valentine Oliver Boyd-Barrett The Protagonists.
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Sanctioning Justice. In 2025, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the ICC Chief Prosecutor and judges, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, as well as three leading Palestinian human rights organisations – PCHR, Al-Haq, and Al Mezan. A new report Criminalising Accountability: The U.S. Lawfare Against the International Justice System, was published very recently by the Coalition for the ICC (CICC). This report shows how measures are being used in ways that undermine international justice efforts at the International Criminal Court and by civil society actors. The report calls on states and international institutions to urgently act on their responsibility to resist such attacks and protect those affected. Crimes must never go unpunished – especially those committed by powerful states. We discuss the actions of the US and the EU today with our panel and the terrible impact on those sanctioned. The lengths democratic nations will go in suppressing a growing number of dissidents is chilling as is the fact they face so little blow back. Journalists and citizens everywhere should not consider they can escape the dragnet. Mike Ryan HOST GUESTS: Mats Nilsson is a legal historian & geopolitical analyst. He is self described as a newshound, LL.M, author, traveler, conditional pacifist, tsundokuist, epicurean, with 15 years of gov. service, no NATO, Eurasian Sovereignist. Basil Valentine is a political analyst, former host at Today's News Talk and regular contributor to UK Column and The Sunday Wire. Professor Emeritus Oliver Boyd-Barrett is at Bowling Green University, Ohio and of California State University. He acquired his PhD at the Open University (United Kingdom). He is a scholar of international communication with particular reference to international news agencies of all kinds, and the role of propaganda in international conflicts. He authored The International News Agencies (Sage/Constable 1980). His most recent (co-authored) book (2025) is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan. Other recent titles include Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles (2022), and, co-edited with Stephen Marmura, Russiagate Revisited: The Aftermath of a Hoax (2023). About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.

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trumpsanctionsusaeuinternational criminal courtmike ryanbasil valentinefrancesca albanesemats nilssonprofessor emeritus oliver boyd-barrett
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