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ATTUNEMENT MEDITATION PERFECT FOR SLEEP - CHRIS MADSEN
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1 view • April 13, 2022
30 minute guided meditation created to bring attunement with Source and ease into a beautiful deep sleep. Perfect for putting on and listening to while you drift into sleep. Chris Madsen created the music and did the speaking and shot the video in Vernon,BC, Canada.
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