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Scott Schara: America’s Genocidal Healthcare Agenda
The New American
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1262 views • July 25, 2023

Now that the Covid Public Health Emergency is over, popular thought tends to believe that Covid is in our rearview mirror. Scott Schara, who has taken a leading role in exposing dangerous hospital treatment incentive systems set up by our federal government, says that Covid merely gave a decades-long genocidal agenda a “leg up.”In this interview with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell he exposes this agenda and offers solutions on what patients and families can do to protect themselves. He also gives an update about important advances in his bellwether wrongful death lawsuit related to the death of his daughter at a Covid hospital in Wisconsin in 2021.


For more information, see:

www.GraceSchara.com

www.OurAmazingGrace.net

Keywords
healthcarethe new americancovidscott schararebecca terrell
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