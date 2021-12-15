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BASES2021 Mark Devlin Musical Truth 3 Christmas lecture
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833 views • December 15, 2021
Mark's series on Musical Truths within the music industry reveals Masonic and satanic codes in plain site. The music industry is by and large a satanic mind control operation, and nothing as we have been 'sold'.
Duncan Davis (Celestial Paladin) explained in another lecture, how black magic rituals are being done under the stage... at many of your most favourite shows and concerts.
Marks website for his books and blogs djmarkdevlin.com.
This version of his Bases Christmas Lecture, is without music clips, a different edit will include them.
In this third part of the Musical Truth series, we have yet more of our most favourite bands and stars exposed. Its all in the signs they make, and once you recognise them, you can never look them, or our major broadcasters in the same way.
This is the final lecture for BASES2021 Summer and Christmas lectures.
We hope to join you again in 2022.
Please help these lectures by donating at thebasesproject.org/donate
Duncan Davis (Celestial Paladin) explained in another lecture, how black magic rituals are being done under the stage... at many of your most favourite shows and concerts.
Marks website for his books and blogs djmarkdevlin.com.
This version of his Bases Christmas Lecture, is without music clips, a different edit will include them.
In this third part of the Musical Truth series, we have yet more of our most favourite bands and stars exposed. Its all in the signs they make, and once you recognise them, you can never look them, or our major broadcasters in the same way.
This is the final lecture for BASES2021 Summer and Christmas lectures.
We hope to join you again in 2022.
Please help these lectures by donating at thebasesproject.org/donate
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