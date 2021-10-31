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Current evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic requires a more rational approach to human intervention
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9687 views • October 31, 2021
An analysis of the current dynamics of the global COVID-19 crisis and an urgent plea for a more rational, radical and collaborative intervention in a pandemic that is increasingly getting out of control.
Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM, virologist and independent researcher, former vaccine expert at GAVI, Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, GSK, Novartis, Solvay and DZIF.
www.geertvandenbossche.org
Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM, virologist and independent researcher, former vaccine expert at GAVI, Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, GSK, Novartis, Solvay and DZIF.
www.geertvandenbossche.org
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