They'll Say Whatever It Takes

This Is Too Stupid. This Is A Lie.
* Questions remain on politicized Pelosi attack.
* So who exactly is David DePape? He’s a mentally ill, homeless illegal alien.
* Dems politicize Pelosi attack before midterms; make crushing Musk their top priority.
* Media: Republicans must stop attacking Pelosi!
* Dems need censorship to thrive; without it, they cannot continue to hold power.
* They have nothing to offer — and have to stop you from asking questions.
* This man was violently beaten in broad daylight.
* Pelosi’s attacker is still sitting in jail tonight.
* War Zone: the left created a breakdown in law and order.
* Obama: rise in crime is not the left’s fault!
* Hochul: spike in crime is a conspiracy theory!
* Most voters know the left is feeding them lies.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-horrific-paul-pelosi-attack-hold-onto-censorship
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 October 2022
