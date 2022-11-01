They'll Say Whatever It Takes

This Is Too Stupid. This Is A Lie.

* Questions remain on politicized Pelosi attack.

* So who exactly is David DePape? He’s a mentally ill, homeless illegal alien.

* Dems politicize Pelosi attack before midterms; make crushing Musk their top priority.

* Media: Republicans must stop attacking Pelosi!

* Dems need censorship to thrive; without it, they cannot continue to hold power.

* They have nothing to offer — and have to stop you from asking questions.

* This man was violently beaten in broad daylight.

* Pelosi’s attacker is still sitting in jail tonight.

* War Zone: the left created a breakdown in law and order.

* Obama: rise in crime is not the left’s fault!

* Hochul: spike in crime is a conspiracy theory!

* Most voters know the left is feeding them lies.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-horrific-paul-pelosi-attack-hold-onto-censorship





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314707694112

