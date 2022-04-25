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If graphene is removed from the body the Injected micro technology stops working
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331 views • April 25, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
This is another reason to inject us with this crap every time we turn around. To possibly keep the Micro Technology working. This is interesting I will look for more information on this subject.
Source: Orwell City.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YTrutDSEDoPt/
This is another reason to inject us with this crap every time we turn around. To possibly keep the Micro Technology working. This is interesting I will look for more information on this subject.
Source: Orwell City.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YTrutDSEDoPt/
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