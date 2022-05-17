Ministry of Agriculture Calls Off Harvesting of Silage Wheat Leading to Massive Losses

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05/15/2022 The Chinese Communist Party has once again staged a farce of outsiders directing insiders: the Ministry of Agriculture called off the harvest of silage wheat due to internet speculation, leaving a large amount of wheat that would have been grown for silage unharvested and causing losses.