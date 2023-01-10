Create New Account
Insanity!!! John MacArthur Calls Out The White House on LGBTQ Law
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
John MacArthur states referring to the President who is a Roman Catholic, to state: today is a good day.


He is advocating the insanity that at third level of divine judgment as if this is normal.  Popularity of this video is 51,991 views on Dec 23, 2022. The same sex marriage must be recognized in every state of the nation. The creator of this video states that God is the author of marriage is God not man, therefore God is the one who defines marriage not man. Man does not have the right to introduce the concept of same sex marriage. By definition it is not marriage, it is another thing. Mirrored

Keywords
john macarthurlgbtq lawpresident biden roman cathholic

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
