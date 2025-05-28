Irish president’s comments on indifference to Gazans’ plight shames the West ｜ Janta Ka Reporter

Irish President Michael Higgins has questioned the silence of the West in the ongoing excesses committed against people of Gaza with the blockade of food, medicine and water. He invoked the late Pope Francis to heap shame on the West as he posed tough questions. Rifat Jawaid has sharp commentary on the moral compass of Irish people.







source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH3tVlB_E2k

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see /https://christs.net