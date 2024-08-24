BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Looking for that blessed hope: The Rapture and the Need for Patience
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
26 views • 8 months ago

Feel free to check out and subscribe to the Child Of The Light YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@childofthelight888


Also, I've launched a blog dedicated to those in search of absolute truth: https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com


Are you a sinner in need of a Saviour?


Romans 3:23 King James Bible


23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;


Romans 6:23 King James Bible


23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.


Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Bible


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Bible


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.


The Reason Why our Lord Jesus Christ Died for Us.


Romans 3:25 King James Bible


25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;


Romans 5:11 King James Bible


11 And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.


God bless you all.


God is true. Jesus Christ is the Lord and He lives.

biblejesus christchristjesuschristiantruthchristianityrapturefaithjudgementstudyhopejoygood newsversespatience
