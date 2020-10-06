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SUNDAY - OCTOBER 04 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2134-6PM ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION? ONLY REPUBLICANS GOT COVID AT CLEVELAND DEBATE
With only top Republicans, including the President, contracting the China coronavirus this week, Americans are curious why no Democrats contracted the virus. Now authorities have been able to determine that a recent outbreak started in Cleveland at the site of the Presidential debate. Now let’s see if authorities can tell us who these people are and how this happened. EP 2134-6PM ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION? ONLY REPUBLICANS GOT COVID AT CLEVELAND DEBATE – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3itT1vz
SPECIAL GUEST: Alexis Rodriguez Is a stay at home mom, her career background is in medical billing and coding. Her 16 year old son was wrongfully arrested for not wearing a mask on September 17, 2020 at Winter Springs high school in Florida. Alexis says her Son was having a panic attack when the teacher asked him to put on his mask. Her Son suffers from anxiety and other mental health and emotional issues. The Rivas Law Firm has been retained to represent her teenage son ..
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