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CNN Gets 'Red Pilled' Finding Out Why People Aren't Getting Jabbed _ CNN Pulse Of The People
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513 views • June 19, 2021
Here's something you don't see every day :
CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks to four Americans about why they do not plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
#CNN #News
Original Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJhR5YuJbtQ
CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks to four Americans about why they do not plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
#CNN #News
Original Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJhR5YuJbtQ
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