It's not just Epstein.
125 views • 2 days ago

With all this about the Epstein file's satanic ritual survivor(SRA) Max Lowen testifies through the World council for Health that she was trafficked and tortured from the day she was born in an underground facility in Rome, with tunnels connecting to the Vatican and used by European elites. Former Prince Andrew who was in the Epstein files was arrested but not for child abuse. No one is going to jail over all this, the elite are saying we abuse and murder kids and this is how it is. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree, on the cross, for your sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe have full remission of sins and eternal life.

evilelitevaticanend timessatanic ritual abuse
