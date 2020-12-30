© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍌🥥🥄Blueberry and Granola with Coconut Yogurt (Yummy)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • December 30, 2020
Welcome to the Berkeley Chefs channel! Join Jenny as she shows you the best way she like to eat the coconut yogurt that she made!
Did you also know that Jenny is an author of health books! You can check them out here: https://berkeleychefs.com/checkjennybooks
Link for Part 1: https://youtu.be/C90J_00q-0E
*View the recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/blueberry-and-granola-with-coconut-yogurt
Link to Subscribe: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Join our mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
Did you also know that Jenny is an author of health books! You can check them out here: https://berkeleychefs.com/checkjennybooks
Link for Part 1: https://youtu.be/C90J_00q-0E
*View the recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/blueberry-and-granola-with-coconut-yogurt
Link to Subscribe: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Join our mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.