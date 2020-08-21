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Sunlight and Your Health: An EnLIGHTening Perspective
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84 views • August 21, 2020
Michael F. Holick, PhD MD, Boston University Medical Center gives an energetic talk on the positive impacts of sunlight on your health. How can we balance current thinking on the negative effects of sun exposure with new research on its benefits? How does sunlight help in the production of vitamin D? Join Dr. Holick as he explains how sunlight reaches us, how it is absorbed by the skin and much more. Recorded on 12/09/2014. [2/2015] [Show ID: 29075]
Vitamin D for Public Health - Integrating Sunshine, Supplements and Measurement for Optimal Health 2014
(https://www.uctv.tv/vitamin-d-public-...)
Vitamin D for Public Health - Integrating Sunshine, Supplements and Measurement for Optimal Health 2014
(https://www.uctv.tv/vitamin-d-public-...)
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