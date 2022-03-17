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Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Sam Bailey Interview: 'Pandemic Of Not Thinking!' [26.11.2021]
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65 views • March 17, 2022
Dr. Thomas Cowan had a fascinating interview with Dr. Thomas Cowan, we discussed:
- Why medicine is broken
- The "pandemic"
- The secret of nutrition
- Impending dystopian medical systems
- Alternative pathways forward for health...plus much more!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
To buy Dr Tom's incredible new book "Breaking the Spell -The Scientific Evidence for Ending The COVID Delusion" go here:
https://drtomcowan.com/products/breaking-the-spell-the-scientific-evidence-for-ending-the-covid-delusion
Dr. Sam Bailey: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://drtomcowan.com
Dr. Sam Bailey: https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Dr. Sam Bailey Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-sam-bailey
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://www.bitchute.com/DrTomCowan
Dr. Thomas Cowan Archives: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-thomas-cowan
From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://earthnewspaper.com/donate
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Ten informative articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Dozens more are published throughout the day on 24/7 News and Archive
Over 4,900 articles and videos have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved by day and month; and searchable by over 1,100 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
EarthNewspaper.com 24/7 News And Archive: All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Dozens of informative articles, news stories and videos published throughout the day.
Hundreds published and archived monthly, with hundreds of the latest Covid-19 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/24-7-news-archive
With over 2,300 posts, EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles and videos online.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To The Free Speech Video Channel
Over 3,300 videos uploaded, and many new videos uploaded daily.
Over 26,000 subscribers, averaging 73 new subscribers per day in October.
11,000,000 videos viewed, averaging 42,964 videos viewed per day in October.
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
November 26th, 2021
33775 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FukZxW66klmP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/earthnewspaper/
- Why medicine is broken
- The "pandemic"
- The secret of nutrition
- Impending dystopian medical systems
- Alternative pathways forward for health...plus much more!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
To buy Dr Tom's incredible new book "Breaking the Spell -The Scientific Evidence for Ending The COVID Delusion" go here:
https://drtomcowan.com/products/breaking-the-spell-the-scientific-evidence-for-ending-the-covid-delusion
Dr. Sam Bailey: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://drtomcowan.com
Dr. Sam Bailey: https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Dr. Sam Bailey Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-sam-bailey
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://www.bitchute.com/DrTomCowan
Dr. Thomas Cowan Archives: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-thomas-cowan
From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://earthnewspaper.com/donate
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Ten informative articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Dozens more are published throughout the day on 24/7 News and Archive
Over 4,900 articles and videos have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved by day and month; and searchable by over 1,100 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
EarthNewspaper.com 24/7 News And Archive: All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Dozens of informative articles, news stories and videos published throughout the day.
Hundreds published and archived monthly, with hundreds of the latest Covid-19 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/24-7-news-archive
With over 2,300 posts, EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles and videos online.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To The Free Speech Video Channel
Over 3,300 videos uploaded, and many new videos uploaded daily.
Over 26,000 subscribers, averaging 73 new subscribers per day in October.
11,000,000 videos viewed, averaging 42,964 videos viewed per day in October.
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
November 26th, 2021
33775 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FukZxW66klmP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/earthnewspaper/
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