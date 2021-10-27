Brink of Totalitarianism; Get Out of the Banks, Own Physical Warns Jekyll Author

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Soon the Federal Reserve will manufacture a central bank digital currency that will be internationally sanctioned, different than Bitcoin and private cryptos, says G. Edward Griffin, author of Creature from Jekyll Island and founder of the Red Pill University.
The Federal Reserve has become so powerful over the years that its originally intended roles have completely reversed, he says. Griffin believes the Fed will morph into something completely unrecognizable where, "the government doesn't control the banks, the banks control the government."
Griffin believes that most present-day cryptocurrency traders are not buying assets for currency, but simply for profits, saying that, "if there wasn't a chance to make big money, I don't think most people would be in the cryptocurrency market right now."
#bitcoin #federalreserve #cryptocurrency
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