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Professor Murray Sabrin - Ramapo College - Predicting the next 70 years
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14 views • January 24, 2020
Do we really have any idea how the next half-century will transpire? Professor Sabrin thinks so, based on his long career as a finance professor, prolific author and political candidate.
Dr. Sabrin for over 30 years has taught finance at Ramapo College, and is the author of Tax-Free 2000: The Rebirth of American Liberty, “Why The Federal Reserve Sucks: It Causes Inflation, Recessions, Bubbles and Enriches the One Percent”, and Letter to the Governor About Our Future.
Dr. Sabrin for over 30 years has taught finance at Ramapo College, and is the author of Tax-Free 2000: The Rebirth of American Liberty, “Why The Federal Reserve Sucks: It Causes Inflation, Recessions, Bubbles and Enriches the One Percent”, and Letter to the Governor About Our Future.
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