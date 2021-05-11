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Jason Liosatos: Dr Carrie Madej The Future of Humanity is at Stake (MIRRORED)
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531 views • May 11, 2021
Jason Liosatos: Dr Carrie Madej The Future of Humanity is at Stake (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Jason Liosatos Outside The Box at:-
https://youtu.be/VcZcMYKnNhc
My talk with Dr Carrie Madej who warns us that the future of humanity is at stake.
Dr Madej on Twitter @DrMadej
Dr Madej at https://serendipitygroup.org
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
PLEASE GO TO YOU TUBE PAGE TO TRY TO ACCESS LINK BELOW.
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Mirrored from You Tube channel Jason Liosatos Outside The Box at:-
https://youtu.be/VcZcMYKnNhc
My talk with Dr Carrie Madej who warns us that the future of humanity is at stake.
Dr Madej on Twitter @DrMadej
Dr Madej at https://serendipitygroup.org
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
PLEASE GO TO YOU TUBE PAGE TO TRY TO ACCESS LINK BELOW.
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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