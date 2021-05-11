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Jason Liosatos: Dr Carrie Madej The Future of Humanity is at Stake (MIRRORED)
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531 views • May 11, 2021
Jason Liosatos: Dr Carrie Madej The Future of Humanity is at Stake (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Jason Liosatos Outside The Box at:-
https://youtu.be/VcZcMYKnNhc

My talk with Dr Carrie Madej who warns us that the future of humanity is at stake.
Dr Madej on Twitter @DrMadej
Dr Madej at https://serendipitygroup.org
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos​​​
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/​​​

PLEASE GO TO YOU TUBE PAGE TO TRY TO ACCESS LINK BELOW.
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....​
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vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnablood clotting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy