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Snuff&Satanic Ritual Abuse of children in France - (English subtitles)
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163 views • June 22, 2020
Shocking German documentary interviews various young victims of sadistic Ritual Abuse in France.
Documentaries such as this are invaluable for us researchers and activists who have been long convinced of the reality of Ritual Abuse in spite of the vast amount of propaganda to the contrary.
It is the ignorance and the propagandized perceptions of the masses that allow these unspeakable atrocities to continue, therefore it is important than we continually counter this propaganda with as much valid information as we can produce, and this documentary is a valuable tool in this ongoing war of information.
Documentaries such as this are invaluable for us researchers and activists who have been long convinced of the reality of Ritual Abuse in spite of the vast amount of propaganda to the contrary.
It is the ignorance and the propagandized perceptions of the masses that allow these unspeakable atrocities to continue, therefore it is important than we continually counter this propaganda with as much valid information as we can produce, and this documentary is a valuable tool in this ongoing war of information.
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