fallen light, reflection in the Mind's Mirror (DO NOT wear the Worlds Jimmy hat.

There is more in a single drawing than any spoken word video if you Choose to take the time to slow down and see. There is no on e that does not have the time, there are just those not willing to spend it. Recall how the IDEA become from a Fallen concern or IDEA(egg) creation. THEREFORE(4) from that En-trance-ment a World is Inter-train-ed, by the MONSTER called NEWS. you will then see what @The Lardog#1921 calls the Teddy bear guy face, that IS born from the EGG(the idea) of the EGO of FALLEN mind(the BUTTER'd fly(ego) being lead. THEN you will see the serpent INFECT((EN)Trap the TREE of MIND as the "teddy Bear'd Man devolves over time into a "Hitler" )nazi" left right center all same) Fallen Christs, anti Christs, Thought behaviors. like "ahole" with a Magnetic Top hat of Death and Destruction HE becomes an ANGEL in a whirlwind. (the 69/square and compass the Fallen LEADING light, etc is all in there for you to see) THIS video drawing and Teleplay is called for your viewing pleasure. **(DO NOT wear the WORLD's Jimmy Hat, Dismiss "Her" from your Life and Be free in Christ.)**