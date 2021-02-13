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La Covid, 1 an après : terreur ou espoir ? - Me Carlo Alberto Brusa
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30 views • February 13, 2021
12 février 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWqaBLJ2O2A
REACTION19 WEBTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1luzCiIzHDik9F1NFeTudQ
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Au programme de l'émission :
-Les vacances d'hiver
-Olivier Véran vacciné contre la Covid
-La chronique de Alain
Aujourd'hui notre invité sera Vanessa Feuillassier, Responsable d'une association d'initiatives et de Défense de citoyens basée dans les Alpes-Maritimes.
N'hésitez pas à liker la vidéo et à vous abonner à notre chaîne CAB TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdrm
https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/walidsmdh/%3Fhl%3Dfr
REACTION19 WEBTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1luzCiIzHDik9F1NFeTudQ
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/
Au programme de l'émission :
-Les vacances d'hiver
-Olivier Véran vacciné contre la Covid
-La chronique de Alain
Aujourd'hui notre invité sera Vanessa Feuillassier, Responsable d'une association d'initiatives et de Défense de citoyens basée dans les Alpes-Maritimes.
N'hésitez pas à liker la vidéo et à vous abonner à notre chaîne CAB TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdrm
https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/walidsmdh/%3Fhl%3Dfr
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