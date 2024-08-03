the return of the republic ~ make america great again ~

in today's discussion, we will talk about the differences of real 1776 republicans as opposed to the fake republicans, and the socialist / communism ideas of the democrats. we will talk on the importance of returning to the ideas of the old 1776 republic, which brought capitalism, which in return made america great. finally, we will also share the latest highwire episode 383.





talking points:

- republicans vs. democrats

- the real republicans are based on the 1776 values and ideas of the republic. (equality, freedom, bill of rights, bodily autonimy, 1st & 2nd amendment rights, etc.)

- democrats want to take all those things away and bring socialist ideas of equity.

- equality vs. equity

- google is memory holing the assassination attempt on trump

- share episode 383 of the highwire





references:

- the secret of the wizard of oz

https://rumble.com/v4169mz-the-secret-of-oz-bill-stills-2010-award-winning-documentary.html

- louder with crowder

https://rumble.com/v59b32t--fact-checking-cnns-melt-down-over-what-president-trump-said-to-black-journ.html

- the highwire episode 383

https://rumble.com/v59c3t9-episode-383-hidden-games.html

- a brave new world

https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley

- maga republic

https://www.britannica.com/topic/MAGA-movement

- 1776 constitutional republic (thomas Jefferson)

https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/declaration-of-independence

- george orwell's 1984

https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984

- marxism

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Marxism