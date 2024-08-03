BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
the return of the republic ~ make america great again ~
130 views • 9 months ago

in today's discussion, we will talk about the differences of real 1776 republicans as opposed to the fake republicans, and the socialist / communism ideas of the democrats. we will talk on the importance of returning to the ideas of the old 1776 republic, which brought capitalism, which in return made america great. finally, we will also share the latest highwire episode 383.


talking points:

- republicans vs. democrats

  - the real republicans are based on the 1776 values and ideas of the republic. (equality,       freedom, bill of rights, bodily autonimy, 1st & 2nd amendment rights, etc.)

  - democrats want to take all those things away and bring socialist ideas of equity.

- equality vs. equity

- google is memory holing the assassination attempt on trump

- share episode 383 of the highwire


references:

- the secret of the wizard of oz

  https://rumble.com/v4169mz-the-secret-of-oz-bill-stills-2010-award-winning-documentary.html

- louder with crowder

  https://rumble.com/v59b32t--fact-checking-cnns-melt-down-over-what-president-trump-said-to-black-journ.html

- the highwire episode 383

  https://rumble.com/v59c3t9-episode-383-hidden-games.html

- a brave new world

  https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley

- maga republic

  https://www.britannica.com/topic/MAGA-movement

- 1776 constitutional republic (thomas Jefferson)

  https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/declaration-of-independence

- george orwell's 1984

  https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984

- marxism

  https://www.britannica.com/topic/Marxism

