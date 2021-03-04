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The covid vaccine is killing more than the virus according to Israeli health officials
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673 views • March 04, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have 2 articles to share about the Coronavirus vaccine and how the vaccine is killing more than the virus itself. Here are links to articles mentioned ( the 1st is about care homes deaths etc and the 2nd link is about the Israeli health minister saying the vaccine is killing more than the virus which is included in the video) here are the links https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nursing-home-residents-spain-die-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Bill-Gates,-NHS,-Sheep-Lockdown-News-Roundup-Hugo-Talks--lockdown:a?r=2k2dXrtHLY7fwR5Hu9ZaWzNTNLkHDoBv
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Bill-Gates,-NHS,-Sheep-Lockdown-News-Roundup-Hugo-Talks--lockdown:a?r=2k2dXrtHLY7fwR5Hu9ZaWzNTNLkHDoBv
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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