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All Scripture is Insipred....
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31 views • April 11, 2022
Inspired does not mean infallible. And inspired does not mean God breathed. People will use this verse in order to put other parts of the bible on the same level as Jesus so that when Solomon says "get rich and amass wealth" they can ignore when Jesus said, "blessed are the poor, sell your possessions and give to the poor, forsake all you own or you can't be Christian, and you can't WORK for both God and money."
Do you believe Jesus really is the supreme Son of God or do you think He's just another guy you can ignore and give false praise to?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Do you believe Jesus really is the supreme Son of God or do you think He's just another guy you can ignore and give false praise to?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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