Winner: Robot Sprints to Victory in 'World Humanoid Games'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese-made robot sprints to victory in World Humanoid Games
Footage: China’s embassy in Washington DC.
Adding, a robot that doesn't sound good to me, a photo was shown - Cynthia:
World’s FIRST humanoid robot surrogate could soon ‘give BIRTH’ — Telegraph
Chinese scientists developing an ARTIFICIAL womb to grow a child from conception to delivery
Prototype hits market next year for $13,000
Straight out of sci-fi