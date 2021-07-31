Norman Dodd On Tax Exempt Foundations - The hidden agenda for World Government!

Norman Dodd was interviewed in 1982 by G. Edward Griffin regarding the time he spent as the head researcher for the Reece Committee.





“Transcript of Norman Dodd Interview” - http://centre.telemanage.ca/links.nsf/articles/45413E28BE90CBBC06257411006537E8

Fabricating a Pandemic – Who Could Organize It and Why - https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/06/%ef%bb%bffabricating-a-pandemic-who-could-organize-it-and-why/

United States House Select Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations. Norman Dodd - Chief investigator in 1953 for the Special Committee on Tax Exempt Foundations (commonly referred to as the Reece Committee)

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_Select_Committee_to_Investigate_Tax-Exempt_Foundations_and_Comparable_Organizations

Time Stamp 26:00:

Question 1 - Is there any means known more effective than war, assuming you wish to alter the lives of an entire people? They conclude that, No more effective means than war, to that end, is known to humanity.

Question 2 - How do we involve the United States in a war? We must control the State Department

Related to question 2, Question 3 - How do we do that? Taking over and controlling the diplomatic machinery of this country and to aim at that as an objective.





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