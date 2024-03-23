Create New Account
We’re ‘failing’ on the promises made to Americans: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna
Published Saturday

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., discusses the expedited $1.2 trillion spending bill that just passed in the House on ‘The Bottom Line.’   

How is it legal for politicians to keep spending money we don’t have, putting the legal citizens on the hook for an astronomical debt?!



congresstrillion dollar spending billrep anna paulina luna

