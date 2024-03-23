We’re ‘failing’ on the promises made to Americans: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., discusses the expedited $1.2 trillion spending bill that just passed in the House on ‘The Bottom Line.’
How is it legal for politicians to keep spending money we don’t have, putting the legal citizens on the hook for an astronomical debt?!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.