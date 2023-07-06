How You Can Help

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After living 20 years in America and 20 years in Thailand, I have finally just moved back home to Maine, USA at 40 years old, ready to begin my midlife crisis. Jokes aside, I am actually very happy to be home, and won't be having any midlife crises because I have always listened to my intuition, followed my heart and lived my purpose. Going forward, I hope to continue my online activism, writing books, making videos, doing interviews, answering questions and everything else I have been doing for the past 15 years. It has been a challenge to maintain a living through other means but I have always made it work and throughout this time have always (and will always) give away all my books and materials for free in article, audiobook, and video formats along with paid paperback options purchased by generous supporters. If possible, I would like to put my full time and effort into this work and several kind souls have expressed a desire to help fund my activism. Towards this goal I have recently created a Patreon with several tiers of membership that supporters can pledge, each with their own perks such as priority direct messaging and special digital downloads. For the first 30 Patrons who complete their second month as God Level members, I am also giving away a hand-autographed copy of one of my books delivered to your door. To everyone who has donated to me and/or joined as a new Patron I want to extend my sincere gratitude for allowing me to continue putting my full effort into this important work...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
Get Connected With and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
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Email: [email protected]