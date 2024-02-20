WEF Passes New Law To Criminalize Criticism of mRNA

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum have pulled the levers to criminalize criticism of mRNA as world governments continue to clamp down on basic freedoms we once took for granted.





According to the global elite, anyone who dares to raise questions about the efficacy or safety of the elite’s experimental mRNA gene therapy vaccines must be sent to prison for three years and fined tens of thousands of dollars.





If this sounds like something out of George Orwell’s dystopian 1984, you are right. There’s just one problem – it’s happening today, in Western countries, and the global elite are determined to roll it out all over the world.