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BREAKING: Chinese Bat / Coronavirus Chimera Experiments at UNC Chapel Hill
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414 views • February 20, 2020
The federal government shut down funding of “Gain-of-Function” research — where a deadly organism is made more deadly & more easily spread — in 2013. So it was very controversial when the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill released a paper in 2015 showing they were still doing it. What should be EVEN MORE controversial today is that they created a chimera organism that combined the coronavirus with a Chinese bat.
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