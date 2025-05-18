Screenwriter dies suddenly at age 68

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
『シンプソンズ』の脚本家、スティーブ・ペプーン氏が68歳で急死。
https://x.com/SchumanKimm/status/1922730741009416480
＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
「パンデミック条約」条文案が合意 5月に採択の見通し WHO
日本版CDC、4月発足
https://www.komei.or.jp/komeinews/p387226/
うすうす気づいても金がいいからと「割り切ってる」と言う看護師
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJqDDFdPF0A/?igsh=MWNsMHh5MDkxcWhmNQ%3D%3D
＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋
FDAがCOVID-19ワクチンを接種した人は最大15年間血栓リスクがあることを認める
https://x.com/mulder_17/status/1894922660317999439
未だに「ウイルスの存在」を信じている人が大半の中、今年1月WEFで、イルミナCEOが、ファイザーとモデルナが「生きたウイルス」無しでコロナ注射を作成した経緯を”堂々と”披露
https://x.com/purplep76858690/status/1637913023724818432
「ウイルスは分離されなかったのです。それが問題なのです」
“There WILL be COVID trials…”
https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1890285535350165998
＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋
ターボ癌
https://x.com/tarutora17/status/1832005189043392636
2035