Screenwriter dies suddenly at age 68
49 views • 10 hours ago

『シンプソンズ』の脚本家、スティーブ・ペプーン氏が68歳で急死。

https://x.com/SchumanKimm/status/1922730741009416480


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


「パンデミック条約」条文案が合意 5月に採択の見通し WHO



日本版CDC、4月発足

https://www.komei.or.jp/komeinews/p387226/



うすうす気づいても金がいいからと「割り切ってる」と言う看護師

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJqDDFdPF0A/?igsh=MWNsMHh5MDkxcWhmNQ%3D%3D


＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋


FDAがCOVID-19ワクチンを接種した人は最大15年間血栓リスクがあることを認める

https://x.com/mulder_17/status/1894922660317999439



未だに「ウイルスの存在」を信じている人が大半の中、今年1月WEFで、イルミナCEOが、ファイザーとモデルナが「生きたウイルス」無しでコロナ注射を作成した経緯を”堂々と”披露

https://x.com/purplep76858690/status/1637913023724818432



「ウイルスは分離されなかったのです。それが問題なのです」



“There WILL be COVID trials…”

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1890285535350165998


＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋＋

ターボ癌

https://x.com/tarutora17/status/1832005189043392636


2035

https://x.com/TTrumpSJapan/status/1866357824554750276

cdcviruspcr
