Vaxx Pushback
Countdown Radio
Published 20 hours ago |

UK Filmmaker and news commentator, Mark Sutherland, joins John to tell the story of the British Member of Parliament who has been expelled from the parliamentary Conservative Party, after speaking up in Parliament about vaccine injury.

MP Andrew Bridgen, later tweeted about this being, "the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust." This tweet resulted in his expulsion.

Mark tells about the complicity of German pharmaceutical companies in the holocaust. This fascinating discussion documents others in the British medical profession who have concluded that the vaccines are dangerous and who are also now speaking out.

