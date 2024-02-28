Trudeau’s latest attempt to CENSOR you

Mirrored Content
The Trudeau government has unveiled new legislation to crack down on so-called “hate speech.” Of course the government isn’t specifying what “hate speech” is but it’s clear what Justin Trudeau’s intentions are – he’s cracking down speech he hates. This is what leftist authoritarianism looks like.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.