Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trudeau’s latest attempt to CENSOR you
channel image
Neroke-5
15 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content  
The Trudeau government has unveiled new legislation to crack down on so-called “hate speech.” Of course the government isn’t specifying what “hate speech” is but it’s clear what Justin Trudeau’s intentions are – he’s cracking down speech he hates. This is what leftist authoritarianism looks like. 

Keywords
censorshipnewspoliticsinternetjustin trudeau

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket