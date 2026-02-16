Olympia’s 10 New Taxes: How Washington Is Quietly Raising Costs on Everyone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington lawmakers are pushing at least ten major bills this session that raise taxes, create new excise fees, or shift costs onto working families—all while claiming the burden will only fall on someone else.
In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how Olympia is stacking new taxes on fuel, food, energy, health insurance, cannabis, tobacco, estates, and businesses, and why these policies always trickle down to consumers, renters, and employees.
We expose how:
The alternative jet fuel mandate will raise airline costs and push aviation jobs out of Washington
The so-called “millionaires tax” functions as an unconstitutional income tax under the Washington State Constitution
Carbon taxes and climate mandates are driving prices up while delivering minimal emissions reductions
Lawmakers are expanding government spending without cutting anything—and sending you the bill
This is not about fairness or equity.
It’s about Olympia demanding more money from the same taxpayers—again.
1:08HB2297 Grocery store tax preference
1:54HB2382 Cigarette & vape tax hike
2:46HB2451 Tax Increment Financing
3:23HB2332 Alternative Jet Fuel Mandate
4:37HB2236 Housing Finance Expansion
5:24HB1960 Renewable energy excise tax
6:24HB2720 Covered Lives Health Insurance Assessment
6:57HB2734 Statewide Sugar Tax
7:32SB6347 Millionaires Tax
9:10SB5650 Cannabis Excise Tax
9:51What this all means for you
10:42End Screen