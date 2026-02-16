BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Olympia’s 10 New Taxes: How Washington Is Quietly Raising Costs on Everyone
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
4 days ago

Washington lawmakers are pushing at least ten major bills this session that raise taxes, create new excise fees, or shift costs onto working families—all while claiming the burden will only fall on someone else.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how Olympia is stacking new taxes on fuel, food, energy, health insurance, cannabis, tobacco, estates, and businesses, and why these policies always trickle down to consumers, renters, and employees.

We expose how:

The alternative jet fuel mandate will raise airline costs and push aviation jobs out of Washington

The so-called “millionaires tax” functions as an unconstitutional income tax under the Washington State Constitution

Carbon taxes and climate mandates are driving prices up while delivering minimal emissions reductions

Lawmakers are expanding government spending without cutting anything—and sending you the bill

This is not about fairness or equity.

It’s about Olympia demanding more money from the same taxpayers—again.


#WashingtonTaxes #Olympia #WashingtonState #MillionairesTax #IncomeTax #EstateTax #CostOfLiving #TaxIncrease #CarbonTax #LeftCoastNews #JetFuelMandate #AlternativeFuel #EnergyPolicy #RenewableEnergyTax #SugarTax #CannabisTax #HealthInsuranceCosts #BusinessTaxes #SmallBusiness #PropertyTaxes #WashingtonPolitics #StateLegislature #TaxPolicy #ConstitutionalRights #WorkingFamilies #EconomicImpact #Inflation #GovernmentSpending #FiscalPolicy #SmallGovernment #PoliticalCommentary #ConservativeNews #EconomicNews #PolicyDebate

Keywords
washington taxesleft coast news podcastwashington cost of livingmillionaire tax washingtonolympia tax increasewashington state legislature billsunconstitutional income tax washingtonwashington carbon tax failurealternative jet fuel mandatewashington fuel priceswashington estate taxwashington excise taxeswashington sales tax burdentax impact on working families
Chapters

1:08HB2297 Grocery store tax preference

1:54HB2382 Cigarette & vape tax hike

2:46HB2451 Tax Increment Financing

3:23HB2332 Alternative Jet Fuel Mandate

4:37HB2236 Housing Finance Expansion

5:24HB1960 Renewable energy excise tax

6:24HB2720 Covered Lives Health Insurance Assessment

6:57HB2734 Statewide Sugar Tax

7:32SB6347 Millionaires Tax

9:10SB5650 Cannabis Excise Tax

9:51What this all means for you

10:42End Screen

