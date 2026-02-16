Olympia’s 10 New Taxes: How Washington Is Quietly Raising Costs on Everyone

Washington lawmakers are pushing at least ten major bills this session that raise taxes, create new excise fees, or shift costs onto working families—all while claiming the burden will only fall on someone else.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how Olympia is stacking new taxes on fuel, food, energy, health insurance, cannabis, tobacco, estates, and businesses, and why these policies always trickle down to consumers, renters, and employees.

We expose how:

The alternative jet fuel mandate will raise airline costs and push aviation jobs out of Washington

The so-called “millionaires tax” functions as an unconstitutional income tax under the Washington State Constitution

Carbon taxes and climate mandates are driving prices up while delivering minimal emissions reductions

Lawmakers are expanding government spending without cutting anything—and sending you the bill

This is not about fairness or equity.

It’s about Olympia demanding more money from the same taxpayers—again.





