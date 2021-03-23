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Έτσι ήταν η ζωή των Ελλήνων επι Τουρκοκρατίας... Ήξερες ότι το βράδυ…💥
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845 views • March 23, 2021
Πόσα γνωρίζεις για την περίοδο της Τουρκοκρατίας στην Ελλάδα? Πως ζούσαν, πως σκεφτόταν, πως έκαναν έρωτα οι απλοί άνθρωποι? Τι ήταν το «κερατιάτικο» και τι ο «αργομουνιάτικος» ? Ο ρόλος της εκκλησίας, οι αβάσταχτοι φόροι και γιατί η τρομοκρατίας ήταν μέρος της καθημερινότητας τους, λέω μόνο μια λέξη, παιδομάζωμα. ...
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