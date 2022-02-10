© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Author of Confessions of an Illuminati Explains Transhumanism and the Threat of Nuclear War
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • February 10, 2022
Leo Zagami joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to demystify the theatre of global politics and expose the artificial intelligence endgame of the transhumanists' Fourth Reich.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.