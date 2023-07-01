Ep. 8: Admiral WTF

Rick from Boston is telling us he wants to be known as female Admiral Rachel Levine.
Accept his lie or pay the consequences, bigot.
Few Americans in our history have come as far as Rick Levine.
Here’s a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became the federal health minister.
What we have here is living proof that, in this country, you really can be whatever you want to be.
He has no interest in liberating you from anything.
This is not about liberation; it’s just the opposite.
It’s another religious war, the same as all the others: people who think they’re God vs. everybody else.
Tucker On Twitter | 30 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1674908563733377026
