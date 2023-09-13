Create New Account
A constant flow of Iranian Military Equipment to the Border with Iraqi Kurdistan, as ultimatum set to expire
A constant flow of Iranian military equipment to the border with Iraqi Kurdistan, as ultimatum set to expire.

Also found:

Iranian top general denies military build-up at Iran-Azerbaijan border regions

🔹Iran’s top general has denied media speculation that the country is building up troops at the country’s border with Azerbaijan amid persisting tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.



Keywords
