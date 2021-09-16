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Funeral Director Blows the Whistle, Sends Dire Warnings About Covid-19 Vaccines
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260 views • September 16, 2021
Funeral Director, John O'Looney talks about his experience with Covid-19 deaths in his family owned business in the UK. He views his role as a whistleblower, exposing Covid-19 as a hoax and the vaccines as being the variants that are harming people and causing death. What do you think? Interesting conversation...
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