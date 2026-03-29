Babylon is fallen: pope Leo XIV participated in a pachamama satanic ritual in 1995

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DISCLAIMER: I do not endorse nor do I support Leo Zagami although his video exposes the hypocrisy of Robert Prevost aka pope Leo XIV.
Credits to Leo Zagami
In his video presentation, Leo Zagami provides evidence that Augustinian priest, Robert Prevost, took part in a pachamama satanic ritual in 1995. Today, he’s antichrist pope Leo XIV of the Vatican beast and its great whore, the babylonian roman catholic church.