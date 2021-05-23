THE BIBLE TEACHINGS AND THE MRNA SHOT. WHAT ARE THEY TRYING TO DO? WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY?

Are they making you irredeemable? Are you at that point cut off from your creator? I would like to point out in Leviticus 19:28 is that it states "And do not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead" it is speaking to the "corporations" and any 501c3 entity that is DEAD. I realized a little belatedly that I didn't expand enough on that but I think this post pretty much sums it up. We are living under maritime law, the UCC. These "DEAD" corporations and governments are running under laws which violate Torah and unfortunately most of us are entangled in it. By getting to know the instructions that we're given, we stand a better chance of resisting the beast system. For example JAMES CRENSHAW is dead. James Crenshaw is a living man. How is you name portrayed on every government, insurance, financial or official document about you? Are you dead to the lord? They know exactly what they are doing in our government, banking and legal systems. Attorneys know. Judges know. Politicians know. Fight back at every opportunity. ~ Jim Crenshaw