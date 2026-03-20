What the Strait of Hormuz closure actually means - John Mearsheimer, clip 2

John Mearsheimer on what the Strait of Hormuz closure actually means:

"It's not only oil. One third of the world's fertilizer comes through the Strait of Hormuz. This is going to create major league inflation, which is going to slow down growth and result in the deaths of many people all around the world."

Everyone is watching the oil price. Almost nobody is talking about fertilizer.

One third of global fertilizer supply moves through a strait that has been closed for three weeks. The food shock from this war hasn't hit yet.