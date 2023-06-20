War in Ukraine - is sending in F16s a step towards NATO victory?

Will the F16s form General Dynamics play an important role in the war in Ukraine?
Phebe Novakovic is head of General Dynamics, the fifth-largest defense contractor in the world by arms sales, and the world's 25th most powerful woman in business according to Forbes.
Ole Blente contacted her telepathically to get som answers on the conflict of weapons supply in general from NATO and the US to Ukraine, and the supply of Abrams tanks and F16s in particular.
Phebe reveals how she is prohibited to act out of free will in an attempt to take care of her company.
