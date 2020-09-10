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White Jewish African History Professor from Kansas Quits After Admitting She Lied About Being Black
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20 views • September 10, 2020
George Wash Univ African History Professor, Jessica Krug, resigned in the wake of her disclosure that she was really a white, Jewish woman from the suburbs of Kansas City. Krug admitted to being a "culture leech" who publicly lied about her race for years. Tucker Carlson and Jason Whitlock discuss the woman who described herself as an "unrepentant and unreformed child of the hood". She even skipped her mother's funeral to avoid getting caught.
NY Post article: https://bit.ly/3hfmkBi
NY Post article: https://bit.ly/3hfmkBi
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