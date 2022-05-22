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Pre-Meditated Murder, Pre-Meditated Racketeering, Pre-Meditated Terrorism: Dr.David Martin
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681 views • May 22, 2022
Dr. David Martin is the guy who won a recent court case to stop mask
wearing on commercial airline flights. He has some great news of legal
events coming up soon on May 22 and beyond, in this short 11-min. video.
Pre-meditated Murder, Pre-meditated Global and Domestic Terrorism, and
Premeditated Racketeering.
wearing on commercial airline flights. He has some great news of legal
events coming up soon on May 22 and beyond, in this short 11-min. video.
Pre-meditated Murder, Pre-meditated Global and Domestic Terrorism, and
Premeditated Racketeering.
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