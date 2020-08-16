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Why The Coronavirus May Forever Change Grocery Shopping | WSJ
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143 views • August 16, 2020
Will the coronavirus pandemic lead to long-term changes in how we shop for food? To better understand the challenges facing grocery stores, WSJ’s Alexander Hotz spoke with an industry insider, a store owner and a Walmart executive.
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